SR conducts Nellai-Tenkasi speed trial

Madurai: AK Siddhartha, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway, on Monday completed the statutory inspection of newly electrified, 72.02 km long section between Tirunelveli (excluding) and Tenkasi junction (incl) and conducted a speed-trial using a train attached with AC (Electric) Loco.

The inspection commenced from Tirunelveli at 9.50 am. In the section, the Principal Chief Engineer inspected the newly created electrical traction assets and checked the safety standards. The inspection concluded at Tenkasi at 2.10 p.m.

The train attained a maximum speed of 70 kmph during the trial. P Ananth, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai Division, Sameer Dighe, Chief Project Director (CPD) , Railway Electrification, Chennai MS Rohan , Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer , Railway Electrification, Madurai and Bachu Ramesh, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Traction Distribution accompanied the PCEE during the inspection and speed trial.