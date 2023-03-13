Changes in express train schedules in TN: Full details

CHENNAI: Pattern of two pairs of express trains would be changed due to Line Block/Power Block for commissioning of doubling work in Tirunelveli – Nagercoil Section between Nanguneri – Melappalaiyam Stations.

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram Jn at 23.00 hrs on 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st March will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli. Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 15.50 hrs on 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd March will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.

The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 17.05 hrs. Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli Jn at 07.20 hrs on 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd March will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 hrs on 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd March will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli.

The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 14.30 hrs, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.