Anti-poaching watcher dies after fall while dousing forest fire

Coimbatore: A 26 year old anti-poaching watcher, who slipped and fell while fighting a forest fire, succumbed to injuries in Erode on Monday. Police said Anand from Hassanur was part of a 20 member team involved in dousing a forest fire at Hassanur forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on 11 March, when he slipped and fell. In the impact of the fall, he also suffered an epileptic attack. Police said Anand was immediately rushed to a government hospital and then to a private hospital in Erode. However, he died without responding to treatment on Monday.