1 Covid fatality, deceased positive for H1N1 too

CHENNAI: After about 114 days, a 27 year old male from Trichy, without any comorbid conditions, died due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 patient had also tested positive for H1N1 on Friday and was admitted at a private hospital in Trichy with complaints of difficulty in breathing, vomiting and giddiness for the past 1 week.

Since he was affected with COVID-19 Pneumonia and suffered respiratory failure due to the infection, he passed away on Saturday morning due to the same. This takes the death toll due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu to 38,050.

Tamil Nadu reported 40 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 35,95,238.

Ten cases each were reported in Coimbatore and Chennai, while four cases were reported in Chengalpattu and three cases were recorded in Salem. Several other districts recorded one case each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1.2 percent, after 3,047 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.7 percent was reported in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 235, the active cases in Chennai stood at 58, active cases. A total of 28 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,56,953.