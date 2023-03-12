Youth kills father for opposing love marriage in Ariyalur district

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Saturday arrested a man for murdering his father for opposing his love marriage. The arrested youth, Arun (24), is the youngest son of Arjunan (48), a farmer from Keezhapazhuvur in Ariyalur. Arjun was working in Tiruppur had an affair with a woman colleague and later married her. It is said, Arun brought his wife to his house and his father Arjunan scolded him for marrying while his elder brother and sisters are yet to get married. On Friday night, the usual quarrel snowballed into a heated argument and Arun, in a fit of rage, stabbed his father with a knife and escaped. On information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Ariyalur GH.