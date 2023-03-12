Unemployed Coimbatore man arrested for making hoax bomb call in Erode

ERODE: A 34-year-old unemployed man Santhosh Kumar from Coimbatore was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax bomb threat a few days ago that explosions would take place at the railway station and main bus stand in Erode, police said. Upon his arrest, the man had apparently told the police that he was struggling to make ends meet and rang up the authorities with a plan that he would get regular food once put behind bars for the crime. According to police, they had received a phone call a couple of days back at the Police Control Room, Chennai which in turn alerted the Erode police to tighten security measures at the main bus stand, railway station and the shopping markets in the town. On Saturday night, Erode police arrested Kumar and interrogated him.After his statement was recorded, Kumar was brought before a judicial magistrate on Sunday, which remanded in judicial custody for 15 days