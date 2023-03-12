OPS demands rollback of toll fee hike to protect people from inflation

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had announced to close down several toll plazas as per the provision of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collections) Rules 2008.

Going by the rules, the number of toll plazas in TN should be brought down from the existing 48 to 16.

Despite announcing its decision to reduce the number of toll plazas in the state, the authority is yet to implement it.

The people are highly disappointed in the delay in removing the toll plazas. Apart from this, toll fees have been collected under the guise of maintenance of the roads that remain in bad condition.

In such circumstances, the hike of user fee is unjustifiable and double whammy for the road users and the public.

“The toll fee increases will have a chain effect. It will have a direct impact on the common as the price of the essential commodities will go up. Hence, the move to increase the toll fee should be withdrawn,” he said and urged the TN government “on behalf of the AIADMK party” to pressurise the Union government to safeguard the interest of the people.