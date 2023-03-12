Bull owners among 32 hurt in Ariyalur jallikattu
TIRUCHY: As many as 32 tamers and bull owners sustained injuries in the jallikattu event held in Thirumanur in Ariyalur on Saturday that was flagged off by Minister SS Sivasankar.
The annual jallikattu event was held in view of the ‘Maasi Magam’ festival at Thirumanur in which as many as 527 bulls from Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, and Perambalur participated and 166 tamers from the region were allowed after medical fitness test by a team of doctors.
Minister Sivasankar flagged off the event in the presence of MLA K Chinnappa. The winners were distributed with cash awards, gold, and household articles and the bull owners also received prizes.
The event lasted till 2 pm and as many as 32 persons including bull owners sustained injuries. Among them Karuppiah (19) from Karaivetti, and Perumal (69) from Thiruvenganur who sustained severe injuries were referred to Thanjavur Medical College hospital.
Meanwhile, a spectator Bharath (20) from Elakurichi who was witnessing the event from a terrace of the house near the venue fell down on the live power line in which he sustained severe injuries he was rescued and rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.
