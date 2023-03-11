TN recorded all-time high power demand of 17,647 MW: Min

CHENNAI: The state's power demand shot up once again on Saturday with the demand touching an all-time high of 17,647 MW bettering the previous high of 17,584 MW recorded on March 4.

"On March 10, Tamil Nadu's power demand touched an all-time high of 17,647MW. The power demand was met without any outage. The previous high demand was 17,584 MW on March 4," Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji tweeted.

According to Tangedco officials, the power demand has steeply increased ever since the beginning of this month. "The power demand has consistently crossed the 17,000 MW mark due to power supply to the farmers during the daytime coinciding with the solar power generation," the official said.

The official added the power demand was met with the supply from solar and wind power generation.

The daily energy consumption touched 370.871 million units on Saturday. The all-time high energy consumption stands at 388.078 million units on April 29 last year. "The all-time energy consumption will be bettered in the coming days," the official predicted.