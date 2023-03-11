TN govt orders uninterrupted power supply to board exams centres

CHENNAI: With board exams nearing in Tamil Nadu, the Electricity Board has been ordered to take steps to provide uninterrupted electricity in the centers where the exams would be held. It has also been directed to authorities to take steps to ensure that there is no power cut, especially when students write the exam.

It has also been said that if there are problems with the transformer, etc., steps should be taken to rectify them immediately.

The board exams for Class 12 will start on March 13, Class 11 on March 14, and for Class 10 on April 6.