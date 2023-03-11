Protest against NLC plan: 7K police personnel deployed

CHENNAI: PMK is protesting in Cuddalore on Saturday against the NLC's plan to acquire 25,000 acres of agricultural lands for its mine expansion and to condemn the act of the district administration on this matter. In this regard, 7,000 police personnel are reported to be deployed for security in the district.

The protest is said to be held from 6 am to 6 pm and the situation in the district according to reports is said to be prevailing as usual with 100 per cent of government buses and 50 per cent of private buses plying.

Private buses from Cuddalore to Puducherry are reported to be completely stopped and traders are engaged in business in shops and markets as usual.

Earlier, Cuddalore District Collector Balasubramaniam announced that shops can be opened and vehicles can operate in the district. R Rajaram, Superintendent of Police of Cuddalore district also said that strict action will be taken if shop owners in the district are forced to shut their shops.

In protest against NLC's project, a few members from the party were arrested. On the same day, the PMK members also distributed pamphlets to businessmen, bus owners, and others asking for support for their protest that is set to happen today.

Earlier, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss opined on the NLC issue and appealed to farmers and traders to support the party's protest against NLC's plan.

NLC India, which is operating in Neyveli, Cuddalore district, had acquired land in Valayamadevi, Keel Valayamadevi, Karivetti, and surrounding villages for the 2nd mine expansion project. However, the villagers staged several protests demanding proper compensation for the acquired land. This occurred after the NLC promised to fulfill some of the demands.

On Friday, the NLC's company demarcated the boundary by digging soil with the help of poclain machines in the areas such as Valayamadevi, Keel Valayamadevi, and Karivetti with heavy police protection. The work of leveling the agricultural land with the help of modern machines was also done.