Mushrooming parties wandering like political orphans: Stalin

CHENNAI: In a veiled dig at fledgling political parties and their leaders nurturing chief ministerial ambitions, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that political parties mushrooming out of nowhere have become political orphans.

Speaking at a function in Coimbatore in which several thousand members from various other parties joined the ruling DMK, Stalin said, "There are political parties functioning with the objective of securing a place in history.

We are also seeing political parties sprouting out of the blue. What is the status of such mushrooming political parties floated with the objective that they would form the next government or become the next chief minister before their inception or a day after their inception or on the day of their inception? They are wandering like political orphans."

The DMK is not such a party. DMK was formed not for power, but to serve the poor, downtrodden and farmers, the CM added.