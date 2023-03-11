Major shuffle with promotion in TN commercial taxes dept

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes department issued orders for the upgradation of 1,000 posts of assistants to 840 deputy commercial tax officers and 160 commercial tax officers on Thursday.

In the Budget speech for the year 2021-22, the finance minister announced: "The commercial taxes department will be restructured to place more human resources at the cutting edge level and to strengthen the Intelligence and Audit wings"

To implement the announcement made in the Assembly, the department now issued orders to upgrade 1,000 assistant posts into tax officers.

"Hence upgrading the posts of assistants to commercial tax officers would increase the stock of proper officers required for monitoring, filing of return, issue of refunds, scrutiny, audit and inspections. To increase the government revenue, it is a needed one, " the order said.

The assistant who earned Rs 30,064 per month will now earn Rs.54,746 for deputy commercial tax officers and Rs.56,318 for Commercial tax officers respectively.