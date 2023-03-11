TamilNadu

Holiday for schools in Kancheepuram district today

Earlier, a circular was sent that schools would function in the district on Saturday.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The District Educational Officer has declared a holiday for all schools in the Kancheepuram district today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, a circular was sent that schools would function in the district on Saturday. However, the District Educational Officer stated that the circular has now been cancelled, and declared holiday for all schools in the Kanchipuram district.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

TN schools
Schools
school
Kancheepuram
Holiday
District Educational Officer
Kancheepuram district
School holiday
Holiday for school
tn school holiday
holiday for school today
kanchipuram holiday
holiday for schools in tamilnadu
school holiday tamil nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in