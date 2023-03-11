Holiday for schools in Kancheepuram district today

CHENNAI: The District Educational Officer has declared a holiday for all schools in the Kancheepuram district today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Earlier, a circular was sent that schools would function in the district on Saturday. However, the District Educational Officer stated that the circular has now been cancelled, and declared holiday for all schools in the Kanchipuram district.
