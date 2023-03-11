H3N2 scare: Over 2 lakh people tested in fever camps across TN

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu setting up fever camps to keep check on H3N2, over 2 lakh people have been screened so far, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

As many as 1,000 fever camps, including 200 in Chennai, have been set up by the State Health Department.

The minister while addressing mediapersons said: "Medical teams running under the Union government have conducted tests for students in 2,888 schools. As many as 2.27L beneficiaries have been benefited through these camps and 2,663 of them were treated for fever. Around 9,800 people were treated for fever along with cough and cold. None were referred to hospitals for further treatment."

India recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana on Thursday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked states to be on alert and closely monitor the situation in view of "rising" cases.

From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the health ministry.