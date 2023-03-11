79 cases of H3N2 influenza reported till now in Puducherry: Official

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has reported 79 cases of influenza cases belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype so far, a health official said on Saturday.

In a press release, the Union Territory's Director of Medical Services G Sriramulu stated that the count of H3N2 cases, a subtype of seasonal influenza, were reported till March 4 in Puducherry, but there was no death due to the virus in the UT till now.

Advising people not to panic, the official said the health department has made arrangements at hospitals and primary health centres to keep a check on rising cases. Special booths were opened in the outpatient departments (OPDs) in the hospitals and treatment was also available for those turning up with symptoms of the influenza virus, he said.