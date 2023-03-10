Two including taluk deputy surveyor arrested for graft in Gudiyattam

VELLORE: Vigilance sleuths trapped and arrested a taluk deputy surveyor and his accomplice for demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 5,000 at Gudiyattam on Thursday. The complainant Velu of TP Palayam near Gudiyattam approached taluk deputy surveyor Vijayakrishna for an FMB sketch for his land. The surveyor demanded Rs 15,000 to process the application which Velu was unable to pay. Later Velu lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered and he was provided chemically treated currency to be given to the culprit later. When Velu met and said he had brought the cash, Vijayakrishna ordered that the money be given over to his assistant Kalaivanan who was with him. As the money was handed over, vigilance officials swooped on the duo and arrested them. They also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 33,500 from Vijayakrishna and Rs.20,000 from Kalaivanan.