TN Speaker questions Guv’s rationale, delay
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Friday said he does not know under what law Governor RN Ravi questioned the competence of the state legislature to enact legislation banning online gambling. Pointing out that only in October last the Raj Bhavan had approved the ordinance in this regard, the Speaker said he doesn’t know what has changed since then.
Criticising the delay on part of the Governor in arriving at a decision, the Speaker also wondered if Governor RN Ravi has returned the Bill under some “pressure”.
“He (Governor) studied the Bill till March 8. I don’t know why he delayed it. The Supreme Court has clarified the authority of the Governor in many cases and held the governors must act within their powers as per Article 200 of the Constitution,” the Speaker said.
Asserting that the Governor could either give his assent, seek clarification or withhold it or send a Bill for the President’s assent under Article 200, Appavu said, “He should have avoided the use of the words ‘legislative competence’. He could have read Article 200 again and used appropriate words.”
The Speaker said the Bill was unanimously adopted and done after much thought and recalled that a panel under retired High Court judge Justice S Chandru was formed for the purpose. “The matter was very much under the state list and the state government can take a call on it,” the Speaker added.
