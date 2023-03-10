Stalin releases new M-sand policy making BIS certification mandatory

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday released a new M-sand/crushed sand policy aimed at preventing damage to river ecosystems and promoting use of quality M-sand/crushed sand.

Chief Minister MK Stalin released the policy in the presence of state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan at the Secretariat on Thursday. The policy, aims to enable M-sand/crushed sand manufacturing units in the state to become compliant with relevant statutes, rules and regulations. It insists that integrated or standalone M-stand units meeting the existing criteria of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would only be allowed to establish/operate the unit.

The units would be allowed to establish and operate only after obtaining the Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate from TNPCB, said the policy, copy of which was circulated to the media by the state government.

As per the policy, it is mandatory for all M-sand/crushed sand manufacturers to mandatorily obtain BIS certification for their products.