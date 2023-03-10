Not interested in CLP post, says Elangovan

CHENNAI: Senior Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan on Friday took oath as MLA of the State Legislature. Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker M Appavu administered the oath to Elangovan in his chamber in the Assembly Secretariat. Elangovan was elected from Erode East Assembly constituency through a by-election, which he won by a whopping 66,000 plus margin.

Elangovan assumed office as a MLA in the presence of chief minister M K Stalin, state ministers, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and several leaders of both parties.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat, Elangovan said that he was not interested in becoming the legislature party leader of the Congress party, a post currently held by party MLA Selvaperunthagai.

Asked if he would be elevated to the post of CLP given his seniority, Elangovan said that Selvaperunthagai was already the legislature party leader of the Congress party. “Though he is young in age, he is a youngster committed to secular principles and elimination of caste discrimination. His performance as the CLP during the last 18 to 20 months has been good. I wish he continues as the CLP,” Elangovan added. On whether he was not interested in the position, a sharp-tongued Elangovan tersely said, “when I say he must continue, it means I am not interested.”