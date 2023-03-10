Tiruchy: Jolly stone-pelting ends in Class 10 boy’s death
TIRUCHY: A playful game of pelting stones at each other led to a class 10 boy succumbing to a head injury in Tiruchy on Friday following which his family members staged a road roko.
It is said a group of class 10 students at Government Higher Secondary School, Balasamudram near Musiri were pelting pebbles at each other for fun. At one point, the fun turned to be violent and the boys took the game seriously and even assaulted each other. One among them, identified as G Mauleeshwaran, was seriously injured but the group continued with violence and suddenly pushed him from the steps following which he collapsed.
On grasping the seriousness of the situation, the teachers rushed to the spot and rushed Mauleeshwaran to Namakkal GH. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.
The news spread like a wildfire and the family members and the residents from Tholurpatti, where Mauleeshwaran belonged, gathered in front of the school and staged a protest. They also blocked the Tiruchy-Namakkal highway demanding action against the culprits.
On information, a police team led by the Musiri DSP M A Yasmin rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. While the education department officials also rushed to the school and conducted an inquiry, the school declared a holiday on Friday. Meanwhile, the police secured two boys from the school and are questioning them. Further investigations are on.
