Health Minister Subramanian opens health sub-centre at Nemili

RANIPET: Tamil Nadu is the only state where 1000 camps were conducted for H3N2 disease, State health minister Ma Subramaniam said Friday. Inaugurated a health sub-centre at Nemili in Ranipet district built at a cost of Rs.78 lakhs, distributed government largesse to 1779 beneficiaries. According to the minister, a total of 2,582 persons attended a special camp held under the Makkalai thedi marunthagam scheme at Valluvambakkam. The camp detected that 140 are suffered from high BP, 85 from diabetes and another 86 from both diseases. Similarly, under the Kalaignar varumun kappom scheme 2022 saw 1260 camps being conducted against the targeted 1250 camps. A total of 12.80 lakh benefitted from these camps.