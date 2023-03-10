TamilNadu

H3N2 cases: Fever camps set up in Tamil Nadu

According to reports, 200 places in Chennai and 800 places in other districts will hot the flu prevention camps.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After detection of H3N2 cases, special fever camps are being held across Tamil Nadu in 1,000 locations from 9 am today.

This camp is being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Health Department so that people can easily get medical facilities in large numbers near their homes.

People with fever, cough will be examined and medicines will be provided. It is generally advisable to practice self-control measures such as avoiding gatherings and wearing a face mask as the virus spreads.

