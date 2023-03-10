Five including lorry drivers arrested for smuggling 23 kg ganja

VELLORE: Prohibition and Excise police arrested five persons, including 2 lorry drivers, for smuggling 23 kilos of ganja at the Christianpet border check post on Thursday evening. They are all natives of Thoothukudi district. Police recovered a suitcase of Ganja from beneath the driver’s seat while checking a lorry. Investigations revealed that the drivers Kallandakumar (33) and Karthi (28) were carrying the contraband from Kolkata. They were going to deliver it to Vellore. Police then asked the drivers to inform the people who were assigned to collect the merchandise following which three persons – identified as Prem (24), Madasamy (25) and Thangadurai from Thoothukudi, reached Vellore by car and came to the spot fixed by the police where they were arrested. The lorry, car, and contraband were all seized by the police who remanded them to custody late on Thursday night.