Fishers complain crude oil leak again, officials say it is water
TIRUCHY: Tension gripped Pattinacherri coastal hamlet again after fresh leak, which rose like a fountain, in the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) pipeline on Friday. However, officials said there was no need to panic as the flow was due to reverse flushing of water in the pipeline.
According to sources, fishermen from Nagore, who were on indefinite strike demanding removal of the crude oil pipeline that burst on March 2, ventured into the sea after five days following assurance from the Nagapattinam district administration that their demands would be met. They also directed the CPCL officials not to suspend supply through the pipeline.
Meanwhile, on Friday, fishermen from the locality panicked after seeing oil gushing out like a fountain from the pipeline again. Soon, more residents gathered at the spot and tension mounted in the coastal hamlet. Many locals complained that they smelt oil and experienced irritation in their eyes.
On information, Nagapattinam tahsildhar Rajasekar rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry with the fishermen, who charged that the CPCL allegedly continued its activities violating the order of the district administration.
Meanwhile, a heavy posse of police was posted to avert any untoward incidents and the officials passed on the information to the CPCL.
Officials from CPCL, who came to the spot, said that it was nothing but water gushing out of the pipeline. “It is a reverse flushing with water and nothing to panic,” one of the officials clarified. Subsequently, the public who gathered at the spot dispersed from the spot.
