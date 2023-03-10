TamilNadu

EVKS Elangovan to be sworn in as Erode East MLA today

He will take the oath as MLA at 11 am and the oath of office will be administered by Speaker Appavu.
EVKS Elangovan
EVKS Elangovan PTI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Following the victory in Erode East by-poll with huge majority, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan will be sworn in as the Member of the Legislative Assembly(MLA) today(March 10).

He will take the oath as MLA at 11 am and the oath of office will be administered by Speaker Appavu.

Also, it is said that Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers and Congress MLAs will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

EVKS Elangovan won the Erode East constituency with huge margin of more than 66 thousand votes. Formerly, he contested in the 1984 Tamil Nadu assembly election and won. Now he is re-entering the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after 38 years.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Speaker Appavu
EVKS Elangovan
oath of office
Member of the Legislative Assembly
Erode East Constituency
Erode East by-poll
Erode East MLA
EVKS Elangovan sworn in ceremony
Tamil Nadu assembly election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in