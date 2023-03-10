10 new cases in Chennai take COVID count to 36 in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 36 new COVID cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,159. Ten new cases were reported in the city, 9 in Coimbatore, 4 in Salem, 3 in The Nilgiris and 2 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.1% after 3,105 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.6% was reported in Coimbatore. Active cases in the State stood at 214 with the highest of 48 in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,56,896. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,049.
