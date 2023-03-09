TNEB staff announce rally against outsourcing of permanent jobs

CHENNAI: Urging the state government not to outsource permanent jobs and to fill 56,000 vacancies in the state electricity board, the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Trade Unions has announced a rally towards the secretariat, on March 28. In a statement, the committee said that the administration does not come forward to fulfill the demands of the employees. “To take the demands to the attention of the Chief Minister, a rally will be conducted from EB headquarters to the secretariat,” it said. The committee has urged the government to create posts based on tripartite talks held on Feb 22 and fill 56,000 vacancies.