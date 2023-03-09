TN Cabinet to meet today, discuss projects announced in Budget

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting is set to be held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M K Stalin at 5 pm at the Secretariat in Chennai.

All the ministers is set to attend the meeting.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, discussions regarding the Agriculture Budget in the state will be held.

Discussion’s regarding the DMK's much-touted financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to all women family heads in Tamil Nadu are also lined up.

The Cabinet is set to discuss and approve the projects, announced in the budget and its financial aspects.