HC moved for investigating recent police firing incident at Kovai

CHENNAI: A litigant from Coimbatore had filed a petition before the Madras High Court for investigating the recent act of police shooting at the leg of an accused in Saravanampatti near Coimbatore.

The petition filed by Muni Rathinam, a friend of the victim Sanjay Raja, will be heard by a division bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice Nirmal Kumar on Friday.

According to the petitioner, when his friend Sanjay Raja came to surrender before a court in Egmore in connection with a murder case, Coimbatore district police took him to Coimbatore and shot him in the leg near Saravanampatti.

"Injured Sanjay Raja is admitted to a Coimbatore government hospital and he is in critical condition. No appropriate treatment was given to Raja in the Coimbatore government hospital and he should be transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, " the petitioner added.