Five suspects held in Nellai, 16 svgns of stolen jewels recovered

MADURAI: Five suspects were held in a case of stealing jewels from a locked house in Tirunelveli. After nabbing them, the Moodradaippu police have recovered sixteen sovereigns of gold that were stolen away from the house, sources said on Thursday. The incident occurred on March 1 in the house located at Kovaikulam. When Krishnan was away from home, miscreants gained entry into the house after breaking it open and decamped with jewels. Based on a complaint, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan formed a special team that nabbed the suspects. Further investigation is on.