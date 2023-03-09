Col Bathre briefs on Agniveer programme

TIRUVALLUR: Colonel MK Bathre, director, Army recruitment office headquarters in Chennai in a meeting at the District Collectorate headed by Collector Dr Alby John Varghese said that those interested in joining the Agniveer programme for the year 2023-2024 can commence the procedure.

He said that those who wish to join the army through Agni Veer program in Tiruvallur should be between 17 years to 21 years of age and both male and female should apply at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

“Candidates from Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu can apply by March 15,” he said. He further elaborated on the procedures and fees for joining the Agniveer programme.