'Action will be taken to stop illegal sale of cigarette lighters in TN'

CHENNAI: State Labour Minister C V Ganesan on Thursday said that the department would take measures to prevent the illegal sale of cigarette lighters, which were smuggled into the state.

Special teams would be formed to conduct drives against the illegal sale of lighters to ensure the livelihood of the labourers of the match box industry, said the minister after holding a review meeting with officials of the department and members of the welfare board for firecrackers and matchbox manufacturing workers in Chennai.

The department has taken the decision following representation from the match box industries to end the rampant sale of lighters that were smuggled from foreign countries.

The minister said a total of 61,141 workers enrolled in the welfare board.

It extended welfare measures and financial aid to the tune of Rs 2.19 crore to as many as 4,724 members.