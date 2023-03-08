TamilNadu

Info on drivers being given ₹1K fake: TN transport dept

Rumours were that Tamil Nadu Government will credit Rs 1,000 in the bank account of the drivers who submit the necessery documents at VAO office.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The State Transport Commissioner has issued a clarification about the news that has been doing rounds on social media that drivers are being given Rs 1,000 is fake.

Rumours were that Tamil Nadu Government will credit Rs 1,000 in the bank account of the drivers who submit the necessery documents at VAO office.

The Tamil Nadu Transport Commissioner also said that strict action will be taken by police against those who are spreading such wrong information.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Social media
State Transport Commissioner
clarification
VAO office
Tamil Nadu Transport Commissioner

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in