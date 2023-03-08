Info on drivers being given ₹1K fake: TN transport dept

CHENNAI: The State Transport Commissioner has issued a clarification about the news that has been doing rounds on social media that drivers are being given Rs 1,000 is fake.
Rumours were that Tamil Nadu Government will credit Rs 1,000 in the bank account of the drivers who submit the necessery documents at VAO office.
The Tamil Nadu Transport Commissioner also said that strict action will be taken by police against those who are spreading such wrong information.
