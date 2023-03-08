Two calves stayed near the ill-fated adult elephants, trying to wake them up till Tuesday morning

TamilNadu

Illegal electric fence kills 3 jumbos in D’puri

A herd of three adult elephants, a makhna and two female elephants, along with their two calves were into raiding crops in farmlands in a few villages in Palacode. The forest department tracked them to drive them back into the forests if they ventured out.