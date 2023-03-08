Illegal electric fence kills 3 jumbos in D’puri
COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, three elephants died of electrocution as they came into contact with an illegal electric fence at a farm near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri on Monday night.
A herd of three adult elephants, a makhna and two female elephants, along with their two calves were into raiding crops in farmlands in a few villages in Palacode. The forest department tracked them to drive them back into the forests if they ventured out.
“As usual, a team of the anti-depredation squad at Kali Kavundar Kottai village in Kendanahalli was tracking the herd at night. Suddenly, the team members lost sight of the herd and soon found the three elephants lying dead after being electrocuted on farmland,” said an official.
The two calves accompanying the three adults were fortunately saved due to the timely intervention of the forest department staff as they alerted the Tangedco to disconnect power. In a poignant scene, the two calves continued to stay near the adult elephants trying to wake them up till Tuesday morning.
The forest department has driven away the two calves into the forest area hoping they will join another herd. Veterinarians later carried out a post-mortem on the three elephants and buried them.
Villagers paid their condolence to the three departed elephants by sprinkling flowers on the place of their burial. Based on a complaint by Tangedco officials, the police booked farmer Murugesan, 60, from Paraikottai for tapping electricity to power the illegal fence. Further inquiries are on.
