Stalin extends Int'l Women's day wishes, lists women-specific schemes

"I would also like to inform you that our government intends to implement many programs for the advancement of women, such as giving additional 50 days of work to women who are heads of households, providing training for important competitive examinations to women under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme."

"In the first financial statement, we increased the paid maternity leave for women from 9 months to 12 months, which is unprecedented even in the advanced countries of the world. We also increased the quota for women in government jobs to 40 per cent and made women work equal to men and surpass men in all offices," it said.

The release further continued to list:

"On Women's Day in 2022, I announced a deeply caring announcement that the houses provided to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board will be given in the name of the housewives.

"In the name of Moovalur Marathi Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, the 'Innovative Woman' programme was also started to ensure that women get higher education. We are giving Rs 1,000 per month to college girl students."

"We have fulfilled promises made by women self-help groups by waiving loans and jewelery loans taken from cooperative banks. Under the Urban Employment Scheme, we have implemented 50 per cent employment for women. We have announced that women will be given priority for employment in the new SIPCOT industrial estates," the letter contiued.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has set aside 11 Municipal Corporations (more than 50 percent) for women, including big Municipal Corporations like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, and they are working as respected Mayors today. In other local government bodies, more than 50 per cent of the allotted women have taken over as chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors, which is an unprecedented achievement.

"To achieve the lofty goals of eradicating crimes of violence against women, eliminating discrimination against them, ensuring their safety and establishing equal rights, the "New Policy for Women of Tamil Nadu Government" is also soon to be finalised and published. As a bonus to all, we are also going to make an announcement about giving 1000 rupees monthly stipend to women in the upcoming financial report," it stated.

"In the last two years, we have proved that the Dravidian model is to show women's rights not just by words but by countless such revolutionary projects," the letter mentioned.