RMC predicts mild rain in South & Delta districts for 3 days

CHENNAI: As the State is witnessing hot weather with the summer season getting intense, the isolated pockets in South and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu may experience mild showers for the next three days, stated the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Tuesday.

Additionally, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degree Celsius than normal for Chennai and its neighboring districts.

“Due to the seasonal easterlies/north easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, and heat convection. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over isolated areas in the South, Delta, and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal areas till Friday (March 10). However, the dry weather is expected to prevail over the rest of the state for the next few days,” said a senior official with RMC, Chennai.

Even though Chennai and its suburb recorded a slightly above-normal minimum temperature of around 23 degree Celsius for the last few days, people stated that they experienced cold weather during the wee hours. However, the weather department mentioned that the maximum temperature to increase by two–three degree Celsius in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Coimbatore.

For the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Chennai to be around 33 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius. The official noted that there won’t be an abnormal surge in the temperature during the summer season.

A weather blogger commented, “Parts of west and south Tamil Nadu will witness hot daytime conditions. Even the coastal districts, including Chennai, Cuddalore, and Kanniyakumari, are likely to be warm and humid for the next few days.”