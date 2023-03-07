Millet fair-cum-expo organised in Madurai
MADURAI: To highlight the International Year of Millets, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business in association with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises organised a two-day ‘Millet fair cum expo’, which concluded at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Tuesday.
The programme was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of millets as a healthy and sustainable food option. A buyer-seller meet for exports and a session on value added millet products, mullet cooking competition for women SHGs, millet recipe demonstration by Chef and a session on value added millet products were organised.
The exhibition featured 156 stalls showcasing various millet-based products, innovative millet-based recipes, food and agri startups, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Self Help Groups (SHGs).
Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who earlier inaugurated a common incubation centre for Dhal Processing and Fruits and Vegetables processing under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, took stock of the exhibited products.
As part of the programme, the members of 19 SHG’s prepared 45 dishes out of millets in a competition. During the schedule, the Minister released a book on ‘Millets’.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android