Udhay asks kids about Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme quality

CHENNAI: As part of Madurai visit, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at Municipality Middle School at Narayanapuram on Monday. He sat along with the children and took breakfast to check the quality of food.

He also asked the children if the food was tasty.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi also sat with the students and had food. Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Commissioner Simranjeet Singh and Zonal President Vasuki Sasikumar were present during this inspection.