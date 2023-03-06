Private buses in Chennai routes? Transport Min Sivasankar explains

CHENNAI: On reports that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation will add 1,000 buses under which private operators would own and operate the vehicles, Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar said that even if the plans are implemented, government employees will not be affected as the existing fleet will not be suspended.

He also added that false information is being spread about the privatisation of bus operations in the city. "The World Bank should provide a report to advise the government based on tenders. A consultation will be held on whether to operate private buses on high-demand routes," the minister said.

He further appealed to the transport unions not to protest as the decision-making authority rests with the ruling government.

Promising that none of the government schemes will be affected, he said: "Bus ticket concessions for students, women and senior citizens will not be stopped."

"The pros and cons of private bus operations in Chennai Corporation will be studied, and finally a report will be prepared and a decision will be taken within 3 months," the minister said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Sivasankar said the AIADMK only brought this privatisation of bus services plan during their regime.