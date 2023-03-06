Exemption from TET sought for non-minority school teachers
MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Aided Non-Minority School Teachers Federation has sought the intervention of the state government to exempt from the mandatory ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ (TET) in the interest of several teachers, who have been working in government-aided schools.
K Sivagnanam, coordinator of the Federation, Madurai on Saturday said as many as 1,500 teachers had been working in the non-minority aided schools after being employed on a permanent grade (regular) over the last 12 years now.
They had been working with commitment and dedication and producing outstanding results in every academic year.
But the thing is, these teachers despite working hard, could not avail of other benefits such as time-bound promotion, pay incentive, maternity leave, and earn leave and there’s no service record maintained for them.
Even before the introduction of TET in 2012, all these teachers were recruited on a permanent basis, but except for basic salaries, they could not enjoy other benefits that were allowed for those cleared TET.
Prior to this teachers’ employment (TET) regulation, teachers were employed on a roster basis. Citing these, the coordinator requested Chief Minister MK Stalin, who’s scheduled to visit Madurai on Sunday, to consider all these legitimate concerns of the aided school teachers, who should be exempted from TET, to enjoy the benefits.
