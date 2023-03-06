Cuddalore cracker unit explosion: Stalin announces relief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the firecracker factory mishap in Cuddalore.
In a statement, the Chief Minister conveyed his sincere condolences to the family of the victim. Furthermore, he instructed special treatment for the injured at Cuddalore Government General Hospital.
The statement read, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Mallika (24), a native of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry, in an unexpected explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Madalapattu village of Cuddalore district."
"I have instructed special treatment for the injured -- Sumathi, Brindadevi, Lakshmi, Sevanthi, and Ambika, who are undergoing treatment at the Cuddalore Government General Hospital with severe and minor burns. My deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased."
The Chief Minister disbursed a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the CM's General Relief Fund.
