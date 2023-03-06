Cuddalore cracker unit explosion: Stalin announces relief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the firecracker factory mishap in Cuddalore.

In a statement, the Chief Minister conveyed his sincere condolences to the family of the victim. Furthermore, he instructed special treatment for the injured at Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

The statement read, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Mallika (24), a native of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry, in an unexpected explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Madalapattu village of Cuddalore district."