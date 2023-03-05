‘Take strict action against those spreading rumours against migrants’

On the Erode East by-poll defeat, Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of bribing the voters and alleged that the money power of the DMK won over the democracy in the by-poll.

"During the by-poll campaign, we were not able to meet the voters as they were taken away by the DMK and locked in tents. The voters were kept at a place paying Rs 500 each and food for the last 20 days, " he said, adding that the voters were given money and gifts by the ruling party.

Hitting out at the DMK for making false promises to win the assembly polls, he said that women voted for the DMK thinking that they would get Rs 60,000 in five years through a women's assistance scheme promise of Rs 1000 every month.