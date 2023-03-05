TamilNadu

'Camps to be organised across TN as H3N2 flu cases rise'

As the H3N2 flu cases rise, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has planned to organise fever camps across the state.
CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that due to the rapid spread of a new type of viral fever, it has been decided to conduct a special fever medical camp across the state on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This special medical camp will be held on March 10 (Friday) across Tamil Nadu from 8 am to 6 pm.

In this, camps will be set up in 200 wards in Chennai.

"People with fever, cough will be examined and medicines will be provided. It is generally advisable to practice self-control measures such as avoiding gatherings and wearing a face mask as the virus spreads." he added.

