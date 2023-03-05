'Camps to be organised across TN as H3N2 flu cases rise'

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that due to the rapid spread of a new type of viral fever, it has been decided to conduct a special fever medical camp across the state on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
This special medical camp will be held on March 10 (Friday) across Tamil Nadu from 8 am to 6 pm.
In this, camps will be set up in 200 wards in Chennai.
"People with fever, cough will be examined and medicines will be provided. It is generally advisable to practice self-control measures such as avoiding gatherings and wearing a face mask as the virus spreads." he added.
