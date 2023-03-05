TamilNadu

Governor Ravi urges North Indian workers in TN not to panic

The Governor's office took to social media and tweeted to allay the fear among the migrant labourers and dispel the rumours by hatemongers that labourers from Bihar were targeted and attacked in TN.
Governor Ravi urges North Indian workers in TN not to panic
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Sunday appealed to the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, and that the state government is committed to providing them security.

The Governor's office took to social media and tweeted to allay the fear among the migrant labourers and dispel the rumours by hatemongers that labourers from Bihar were targeted and attacked in TN.

The Governor, in the tweet, urged "the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security."

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Governor Ravi
North Indian workers in TN
labourers from Bihar
North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in