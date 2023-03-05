Governor Ravi urges North Indian workers in TN not to panic

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Sunday appealed to the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, and that the state government is committed to providing them security.
The Governor's office took to social media and tweeted to allay the fear among the migrant labourers and dispel the rumours by hatemongers that labourers from Bihar were targeted and attacked in TN.
The Governor, in the tweet, urged "the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android