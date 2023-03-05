4 new cases in Chennai take TN’s COVID count to 28

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 28 new COVID cases, including a case each from the UAE, Bahrain and Singapore on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,95,002. Four cases were reported in Chennai and Chengalpattu respectively, while Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Salem had 3 cases each. Kancheepuram and Tiruvarur had 2 cases respectively, and a case each was reported in Erode, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Tirupur. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.7% after 3,003 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active COVID cases in the State stood at 146, with the maximum number of 28 active cases in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,56,807. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.