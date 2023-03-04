Udhayanidhi enquires with kids about breakfast quality
COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a jallikattu event in Senthamangalam in Namakkal district on Friday.
More than 400 bulls from Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Salem and Namakkal were released into the arena after being screened by veterinarians. Around 300 tamers were allowed to participate after testing them for COVID-19 and ensuring their physical fitness.
Four tamers were injured in the jallikattu organised after two years of break due to the pandemic. The Minister gave away gold coins, two wheelers and other gifts to the best tamers and owners of bulls.
As part of his visit, Udhayanidhi also inspected the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at Namakkal Municipality Primary School at Alagu Nagar. He sat along with the children and took breakfast to check the quality of food.
The Minister asked the children if the food was tasty. He also came to know from the teachers how many students were benefited through the scheme and time, when it was served to them.
Further, Udhayanidhi learnt about the teaching methodology adopted in the school and insisted the staff to maintain cleanliness of toilets. He was accompanied by Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, Collector Shreya P Singh and MP KRN Rajesh Kumar and other officials.
