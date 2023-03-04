Online system tracking student welfare schemes to be upgraded
CHENNAI: The online monitoring system especially for the students’ welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu will be enhanced so that beneficiaries would get freebies and scholarships on time.
An interactive webpage for recording the policy announcements’ status, especially in the school and education wing, was developed by Special Programme Implementation Department. It was hosted in the intranet system of the Secretariat website.
Stating that monitoring software has also been upgraded for generating various types of analytical reports, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said the monitoring software was periodically customised according to the needs.
“Additional nodal officers have been nominated by the concerned government departments to coordinate with their respective heads and update the status of announcements in the Intranet webpage,” he added.
As a part of the upgradation, the status of announcements will be categorised based on the progress furnished by various departments. “Consolidated reports will be generated for high-level review meetings conducted from time to time,” he pointed out.
The official said that following complaints that kit under the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme was also delayed for the government-aided schools, it was decided to ensure that all study materials were supplied on time through the monitoring system.
“Several scholarships for both school and college students will also be monitored regularly. Funds will also be released immediately to students according to the requirements from the upgraded system,” the official averred. “The quality of the freebies will also be monitored. The system will be transparent. All department officials will have access to it.”
