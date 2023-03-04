Hope CM Stalin takes forward pending projects: Udhayakumar
MADURAI: Looking forward to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s programme ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ with ardent anticipations, AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar said on Saturday.
He went on to ask whether the Chief Minister would consider taking forward various development projects, which took off during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, designed specially to meet the demands of people in Madurai district.
Stalin is on a two-day visit under the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ from Sunday in Madurai.
Udhayakumar said during the visit the Chief Minister should inspect the location, where the much awaited AIIMS project at Thoppur in Madurai, is envisaged and take more concrete efforts to ensure that the project took off.
More importantly, there seems to be no progress in Mullaperiyar drinking water project, which was laid off during MGR centenary celebration, at a cost of Rs1,296 crore to tap water from Lower Camp in Theni district to Madurai city.
Moreover, Udhayakumar demanded a government order for the 58-Canal scheme near Usilampatti to be functional on a permanent basis.
Further, he said an IT Park in Vadapalanji developed as a Special Economic Zone by ELCOT is yet to create jobs for unemployed youths.
