Fort City Corpn’s new chief yet to delegate powers
VELLORE: Delay in delegating powers to senior subordinate officials like Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Revenue officers and AEs has resulted in revenue to the local body getting affected, sources revealed.
A normal practice, when a new commissioner takes over is to delegate work to subordinates stating the limits within which they can function in their official duties. However, after Vellore Corporation’s first IAS officer commissioner P Rathinasamy took over more than a month ago, this work is yet to be done irking not only officials, but also members of the public, who are unable to get even plan approvals for building construction.
Official sources said that “this is the first time the exercise was taking so long as non-IAS commissioners from the municipal administration department already knew what was wanted and would get down to the job immediately. But, as the present incumbent is from the IAS cadre it will take some time for him to study and allocate work.”
Sources said that the revenue and town planning departments– both major earners for the Corporation – were yet to have powers delegated to them “but we expect this to come through in a couple of days,” said an official seeking anonymity.
A real estate dealer, who came for building approval told this reporter, “they told me to come after some days as the delegation of power to the town planning wing was yet to be completed. When I asked when this would be completed and when I should come for concluding my work they bluntly told me they did not know.”
With the Corporation recently issuing an attachment notice to the Vellore LIC office for payment of Rs 35.91 lakh, the importance of revenue for the local body’s daily functioning can be understood. “Hence it behoves the top brass to ensure that delegation is effected immediately to ensure continued revenue flow for the Corporation,” an official revealed. Corporation commissioner P Rathinasamy could not be reached for comment.
